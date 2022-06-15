The Reports Are Fake, False And Intended To Damage The Government: Minister Bandhi

The Reports Are Fake, False And Intended To Damage The Government: Minister Bandhi

June 15, 2022, 2:13 p.m.

Minister of Law, Justice And Parliamentary Affairs Govinda Bandhi informed the house that the ongoing reports published in some media outlets regarding the proposal for State Partnership Program by the United States is absolutely wrong, fake and lies.

This propaganda was circulated to discredit the current government. “Nepal government has not invited any country for State Partnership Program. No country has made such offer and has placed such offer before the government.

Replying to the queries in House of Representatives raised by members of parliament, Minister said all the reports are fake, false and rumor and there is nothing truth on the Sate Partnership Program

Meantime, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka has said that arrangements are being made to prepare for Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s visit to the United States of America.

Responding to the questions raised during the discussions on the Appropriation Bill in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Minister Khadka also clarified that such visits would be made in a transparent and accountable manner and stressed that Nepal would not enter any military pact.

Talking about America’s State Partnership Programme (SPP), Khadka said that it was a mechanism developed by the United States to extend humanitarian aid during natural disasters and foster cultural exchange.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Documents Published By Some Online Outlet Purporting To Be Military Deal Is Fake: U.S. Embassy
Jun 15, 2022
India’s SJVN Hands Over DPR Of 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project To Nepal Investment Board
Jun 15, 2022
Japan Hands Over Agriculture And Livestock Training Center In Kavre
Jun 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightening With Rain Is Likely In Pokhara
Jun 15, 2022
U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Concluded Four Day Visit To Nepal
Jun 14, 2022

More on National

The Documents Published By Some Online Outlet Purporting To Be Military Deal Is Fake: U.S. Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
India’s SJVN Hands Over DPR Of 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project To Nepal Investment Board By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Agriculture And Livestock Training Center In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Concluded Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 8 minutes ago
K-pop World Festival Final Qualifying Round Will Be Held In Nepal On June 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
U.S. General Flynn And His Delegation Visited BPOTC Panchkhal And ACSC Shivapuri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Russian Assault On Severodonetsk Recalls Horrors Of Mariupol By Agencies Jun 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightening With Rain Is Likely In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2022
Digitalization Of Rural Communities Is Leading The Way To A Better Future By Jong-Jin Kim Jun 14, 2022
ELECTRIC COOKING Guidelines On The Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75