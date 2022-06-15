Weather Forecast: Lightening With Rain Is Likely In Pokhara

June 15, 2022, 7:25 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of the country along with Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of the hilly region of rest of the provinces and Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of the.

There will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country along with Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of the hilly region of the country and , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning Province 1 and Bagmati Province tonight.

