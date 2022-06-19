U.S. Donates 2.2 Million Doses Of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal

June 19, 2022, 1:16 p.m.

The United States government is donating 2.2 million doses of pediatric vaccines to Nepal to fight COVID-19. These highly effective, life-saving vaccines for children ages 5-11 are provided through the generosity of the American people and add to the 2.26 million doses of Pfizer vaccines, and the 1.5 million single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines that the United States has donated to Nepal so far.

According to a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal, this donation also celebrates 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Nepal. The United States’ historic support for Nepal’s health sector reflects the powerful results of our partnership. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States government has worked directly with the Government of Nepal to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure the continuity of critical health services, and support the country in mitigating the pandemic’s secondary social and economic impact – particularly on education and livelihoods.

In preparation for the launch of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine campaign, USAID supported Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population to train frontline health workers in 56 districts on administration of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

Worldwide, the United States has pledged to donate more than 1.1 billion vaccines to 115 developing countries and has already delivered over half of a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines. With its contribution of $4 billion, the United States is the largest bilateral donor to the global vaccine initiative, COVAX.

The United States is committed to leading the global COVID-19 response because it is the right thing to do and will make us all—Americans and Nepalis alike—safer. We are proud to work with Nepal to end this pandemic.

