Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

June 19, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

