NOC Increases Petroleum Prices

The Nepal Oil Corporation has once again increased the price of petroleum products heavily.

The corporation had decreased fuel prices on June 3 after the government reduced the infrastructure tax on petroleum products by Rs 10 per litre.

But, now, the corporation has increased the price of petrol by Rs 21 and diesel and kerosene by Rs 27.

A litre of petrol will now cost Rs 199 while kerosene and diesel will cost Rs 192 per litre. The prices of cooking gas and aviation fuel have not gone up.

The NOC board says it increased the price due to the price going up in the international market. The board also informs it has to pay the Indian Oil Corporation Rs 20 billion.

Despite the price hike, the corporation claims it suffers a loss of in Disel and Petrol. The NOC, however, makes a profit of Rs 17.01 per litre on kerosene.