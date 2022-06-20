NOC Increases Petroleum Prices

NOC Increases Petroleum Prices

June 20, 2022, 8:17 a.m.

The Nepal Oil Corporation has once again increased the price of petroleum products heavily.

The corporation had decreased fuel prices on June 3 after the government reduced the infrastructure tax on petroleum products by Rs 10 per litre.

But, now, the corporation has increased the price of petrol by Rs 21 and diesel and kerosene by Rs 27.

A litre of petrol will now cost Rs 199 while kerosene and diesel will cost Rs 192 per litre. The prices of cooking gas and aviation fuel have not gone up.

The NOC board says it increased the price due to the price going up in the international market. The board also informs it has to pay the Indian Oil Corporation Rs 20 billion.

Despite the price hike, the corporation claims it suffers a loss of in Disel and Petrol. The NOC, however, makes a profit of Rs 17.01 per litre on kerosene.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NOC Incurs Rs.2.28 Billion Loss Per Month In LPG
Jun 20, 2022
World Bank Representative Meets Finance Minister Sharma
Jun 20, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country
Jun 20, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 12 New Cases
Jun 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 12 Recoveries
Jun 19, 2022

More on Economy

NOC Incurs Rs.2.28 Billion Loss Per Month In LPG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
World Bank Representative Meets Finance Minister Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Bangladesh Participates In Nepal Trade Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
The World Bank Approves $140 million for the Digital Nepal Acceleration (DNA) Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Lumbini Province Announces To Displace LPG From All Ministries By September 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal Exported Electricity To India At Higher Prices Than By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Naked Truth By Hemang Dixit Jun 20, 2022
Russia Claims To Have Seized Settlement On Severodonetsk Outskirts By Agencies Jun 20, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 12 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2022
U.S. Donates 2.2 Million Doses Of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75