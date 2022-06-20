NOC Incurs Rs.2.28 Billion Loss Per Month In LPG

Nepal Oil Corporation says that it is incurring Rs. 2.28 billion monthly in providing subsidy in Liquefied Petroleum Products. According to a press release issued by NOC, it is incurring Rs.751.14 per cylinder loss.
Actual prices for per cylinder LPG is now Rs.2551.15. However, NOC is selling Rs.18,00.00 per cylinder.
