World Bank Representative Meets Finance Minister Sharma

June 20, 2022, 8:02 a.m.

Managing Director of the Development Policy and Partnerships, the World Bank (WB), Mari Elka Pangestu today paid a courtesy call on Minister of Finance Janardan Sharma at the latter's office in Singha Durbar reports RSS.

On the occasion, the minister reminded of relations and development partnerships between Nepal and the WB for a long and praised it for assistance, it has been said.

"The World Bank has been a reliable partner for long for the development initiatives of Nepal," the minister was quoted as saying.

He thanked the WB, especially for its monetary assistance worth USD 122 million for Nepal to combat COVID-19.

So far, there has been a partnership between Nepal and the WB in 25 projects worth USD 3 billion. Other important projects have reached an agreement phase, said the minister.

Also on the occasion, he informed that Nepal's budget for the next fiscal year, 2022/23 had focused on particularly building its self-reliant economy.

In response, Managing Director Pangestu expressed her happiness for bringing the budget for next FY that is 'inclusive and can accommodate all.

Offering her happiness for working as a part of a development partner in Nepal, she said she would do her part to help with the holistic development system of the country through financial assistance in the days to come

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

