IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Shri Ramayana Yatra"Bharat Gaurav Tourists Train Arrived In Janakpurdham

The chief minister of Madhesh Province Lal Babu Raut warmly greeted the first batch of Indian pilgrimage tourists who arrived on the Shri Ramayana Yatra" Bharat Gaurav" Tourist Train today at Janakpurdham Railway station.

Janakpurdham, the capital of Mithila, is the main part of the Shree Ramayan Circuit. For all the tourists this was a first-hand experience of a tourist on board the Shri Ramayana Yatra" Bharat Gaurav" Tourist Train.

Welcoming the first batch of Indian tourists, chief minister Raut termed this as a historic day as such trips helps to further strengthen the two countries.

Thousands of people gathered at the Janakpurdham Railway Station to welcome the guest in Janakpur. People welcome them wavering by the flags of Nepal and India.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train connecting destinations associated with Ramayana Circuit in India and Nepal was flagged off Tuesday from Delhi Railway Station. The train carrying 500 Indian tourists on board arrived at Janakpur Dham station today.

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will be the first of its kind to cross international borders and promote tourism in a more holistic manner. The train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (Nepal) for the first time in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam.

Every coach of the train has been designed as a kaleidoscope of “Pride of India– Bharat Gaurav” highlighting various facets of India such as monuments, dances, cuisines, attire, festivals, flora and fauna, Yoga, folk art and so on.

Promoting theme-based tourism and highlighting the various UNESCO World Heritage sites, as well as modern architectural marvels of India, the exterior of a number of coaches, are wrapped with images of structures dating from the Buddhist era, Mughal era, and modern structures like the Statue of Unity at Kewadia, Gujarat, and the National War Memorial at New Delhi. Two coaches on the IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist train are exclusively dedicated to Yoga, which in recent years has been popularized throughout the world.

The train has 14 coaches and the exteriors of some of the coaches also promote the various classical and folk dance forms, attires, popular festivals, and delicacies of the country.