Weather Forecast: Light Rain And Thunder Storms Likely In Karnali And Lumbini

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province and Karnali Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1 tonight.