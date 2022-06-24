Nepal Imported LPG Worth of 59.16 Billion In Last 11 Months

Nepal Imported LPG Worth of 59.16 Billion In Last 11 Months

June 24, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

The Foreign Trade Statistics of the Department of Customs said Nepal imported petroleum products worth Rs. 281.59 billion, including diesel worth Rs. 145.21 billion, petrol of Rs. 62.91 billion, aviation fuel worth Rs. 12.88 billion and kerosene of Rs. 1.43 billion in last 11 months.

Likewise, the country imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth Rs. 59.16 billion during the review period.

Although Nepal is known as agrarian country, Nepal is spending a huge amount to import food items. According to the statistics, Nepal imported maize worth Rs. 17.83 billion, paddy and rice worth Rs. 45.28 billion and wheat worth Rs. 5.63 billion.

Nepal’s export trade, though augmented, was heavily dependent on crude soybean and palm oil.

Nepal’s trade deficit has reached Rs. 1,577.38 billion, more than the total fiscal budget of the country, in the first eleven months of the current fiscal year. Nepal’s total budget for the current fiscal year is Rs. 1,546 billion.

The Ministry of Finance had slashed the fiscal budget to Rs. 1,546 billion from Rs. 1,632.83 billion during the mid-term review.

According to the Foreign Trade Statistics of the Department of Customs, the country’s trade deficit has increased by 25 per cent to Rs. 1,577.38 billion in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Low volume of export rather than rising import has resulted in a whopping trade deficit.

The import trade increased by 27.5 per cent to Rs. 1,763.22 billion during the review period, leading to the high trade deficit. In the same period of the last fiscal year, the country had imported goods worth Rs. 1,383.36 billion.

Although export trade also increased by 53.3 per cent to Rs. 185.83 billion during the first 11 months (mid-July 2021 to mid-June 2022) of the current fiscal year, the trade deficit has increased due to lower volume of export than import.

Nepal had exported goods worth Rs. 121.25 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

According to the statistics, total foreign trade has also increased. The country’s foreign trade has reached Rs. 1,949.06 billion during the review period which is 29.5 per cent more than the previous year.

With the increase in exports, its contribution to total trade still reached only 9.53 per cent during the review period while the share of import is 90.47 per cent.

During the review period, the country imported crude soybean oil worth Rs. 53.25 billion, palm oil worth Rs. 36.59 billion and sunflower worth Rs. 17.71 billion.

According to the statistics, soybean oil worth Rs. 46.58 billion and palm oil worth Rs. 39.1 billion were exported in the last 11 months of the current fiscal year.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bagmati And Province 1
Jun 24, 2022
IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Shri Ramayana Yatra"Bharat Gaurav Tourists Train Arrived In Janakpurdham
Jun 23, 2022
Nepal Should Prepare In Advance To Be Eligible For GSP Plus: Ambassador Nona Deprez
Jun 23, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 27 New Cases
Jun 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 33 New Cases And 12 Recoveries
Jun 23, 2022

More on Economy

NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY TRADE Historic Milestone By A Correspondent 22 minutes ago
NUSACCI Delegation Calls On Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 9 minutes ago
Only Massive Use Of Electricity Can Minimise The Import Of LPG: NOC CEO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
ADB Appoints Warren Evans As Special Senior Advisor For Climate Change By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Government To Supply Electricity In Subsidized Rate To Reduce LPG: Minister Badu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
NOC Incurs Rs.2.28 Billion Loss Per Month In LPG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

China Commends Nepal's Decision Not To Move Ahead On SPP With U.S. By Xinhua Jun 24, 2022
India Urges Nepal To Remove Encroachment From Border In Uttarakhand By Agencies Jun 24, 2022
Aashutosh Adhikari Has Won The Best Short Film Award By Agencies Jun 24, 2022
Ukraine's Defense Minister Says HIMARS Long-range Rocket Systems Have Arrived By Agencies Jun 24, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bagmati And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2022
IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Shri Ramayana Yatra"Bharat Gaurav Tourists Train Arrived In Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75