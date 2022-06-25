Embassy Of India Kathmandu Celebrated International Day Of Yoga 2022

Embassy Of India Kathmandu Celebrated International Day Of Yoga 2022

June 25, 2022, 8:32 a.m.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated International Day of Yoga 2022 in Kathmandu amid a function.

IMG-20220621-WA0007.jpg

IMG-20220621-WA0010.jpg

Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was chief guest of the program. During the program PM Deuba highlighted the importance of Yoga For Humanity. Chargé d' affaires -Embassy of India Namgya C. Khampa welcomed the guest.

IMG-20220621-WA0009.jpg

IMG-20220621-WA0012.jpg

IMG-20220621-WA0011.jpg

Kathmandu Valley Logs 19 New Cases
Jun 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23 New Cases And 16 Recoveries
Jun 25, 2022
Government Reduces The Price Of Petrol And Diesel
Jun 25, 2022
Tara Sculpture Backs To Kathmandu
Jun 25, 2022
Nepal Backs Away From US State Partnership Program: Indian Scholar, China Commends Nepal's Decision Not To Move Ahead On The SPP: CGTN
Jun 25, 2022

