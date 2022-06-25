Embassy Of India Kathmandu Celebrated International Day Of Yoga 2022

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu celebrated International Day of Yoga 2022 in Kathmandu amid a function.
Prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was chief guest of the program. During the program PM Deuba highlighted the importance of Yoga For Humanity. Chargé d' affaires -Embassy of India Namgya C. Khampa welcomed the guest.
VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
