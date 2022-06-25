Tara Sculpture Backs To Kathmandu

Tara Sculpture Backs To Kathmandu

June 25, 2022, 12:59 p.m.

Charge d’ Affarires of U.S. Embassy Manuel Micaller joined Director-General of the Department of Archeology Damodar Gautam to welcome the statue of Buddhist goddess Tara/Parvati.

“Welcome home, goddess Tara! Chargé d’Affaires Manuel Micaller joined Director-General of the Department of Archeology Damodar Gautam to welcome the statue of Buddhist goddess Tara/Parvati back to Nepal from the Yale University Art Gallery,” tweets U.S. Embassy in Nepal.

FWE-8opUUAAYk3d.jpg

“This stone sculpture dates back to the late ninth to early tenth century C.E. and was donated to the Gallery in 2015. On May 6, the Gallery announced the return of the sculpture to its rightful place in Nepal via the Consul General of Nepal in New York.

Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy in Nepal Twitter

