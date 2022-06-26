Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely In Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely In Lumbini And Karnali Provinces

June 26, 2022, 7:25 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of remaining parts of the country. ,chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of remaining parts of the country. , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

