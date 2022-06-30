COAS General Sharma Visited American War College And National Defense University

COAS General Sharma Visited American War College And National Defense University

June 30, 2022, 1:58 p.m.

Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma, with the delegation team on an official visit to the USA, visited the U.S. Army Fort Lesley J. McNair, and National Defense University (NDU) Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2022.

During his visit, COAS General Sharma met commandant of commander of National War College (NWC) Brigadier General Jeff Hurlbert. He also interacted with students in NWC, Dwight D, Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy and Near East South Asia center for strategic studies.

1 (3).jpg

He also visited United States Army War College (AWC) in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and United States Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC). COAS General Sharma called on commandant of United States AWC Major General David C. Hill.

Out of 16 foreign students, one Nepalese Colonel is currently pursuing his course in AWC.

3.jpg

.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kunda Dixit Receives Journalism Of Courage And Impact Award
Jun 30, 2022
Nepal Government Decides To Open PPA For The RoR Projects
Jun 30, 2022
Pakistani Ambassador Gives Award To The Winner Students Of Essay Writing and Speech Competition
Jun 30, 2022
13 Cholera Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu Valley In 14 Days
Jun 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of The Country
Jun 30, 2022

More on News

Kunda Dixit Receives Journalism Of Courage And Impact Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Lightening Strike Killed 10 In Last 24 Hours By Agencies 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
Conferred Dosalla And Letter Of Appericiation To By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 6 minutes ago
MAG Organizes Workshop On Work Place Safety In The Communication Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 17 minutes ago
COAS Sharma Starts Official Visit To The U.S.A By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Asar 15: Dahi Chiura And Paddy Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Government Decides To Open PPA For The RoR Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
Pakistani Ambassador Gives Award To The Winner Students Of Essay Writing and Speech Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
13 Cholera Cases Confirmed In Kathmandu Valley In 14 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
Indonesian Leader Offers To Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks By Agencies Jun 30, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 45 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75