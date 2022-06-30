COAS General Sharma Visited American War College And National Defense University

Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma, with the delegation team on an official visit to the USA, visited the U.S. Army Fort Lesley J. McNair, and National Defense University (NDU) Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2022.

During his visit, COAS General Sharma met commandant of commander of National War College (NWC) Brigadier General Jeff Hurlbert. He also interacted with students in NWC, Dwight D, Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy and Near East South Asia center for strategic studies.

He also visited United States Army War College (AWC) in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and United States Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC). COAS General Sharma called on commandant of United States AWC Major General David C. Hill.

Out of 16 foreign students, one Nepalese Colonel is currently pursuing his course in AWC.

