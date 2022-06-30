Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Many Places Of The Country

June 30, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country tonight.

