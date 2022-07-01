DCA Celebrates 100 Years Of Hope And Action

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of DanChurchAid’s work to save lives, build resilient communities, and fight extreme inequality worldwide. To celebrate this, the Nepal office organized an event incorporating the sharing of its next five years Country Programme Strategy (CPS) 2022-2026.

The chief guest of the event was Manoj Bhatta, General Secretary of the Social Welfare Council and the Chair was Marco Aviotti, Country Director who welcomed everyone to the event. A short video on the DCA journey and cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the anniversary. A presentation of the DCA's journey in Nepal and a synopsis of the CPS was presented by Samjhana Bista, Head of Programmes followed by short remarks by a representative from the NGO partner and AIN.

The event concluded with a gallery walk which comprised photos of all three thematic pillars of DCA.