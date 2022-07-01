DCA Celebrates 100 Years Of Hope And Action

DCA Celebrates 100 Years Of Hope And Action

July 1, 2022, 5:57 p.m.

2022 marks the 100th anniversary of DanChurchAid’s work to save lives, build resilient communities, and fight extreme inequality worldwide. To celebrate this, the Nepal office organized an event incorporating the sharing of its next five years Country Programme Strategy (CPS) 2022-2026.

DCA44.jpg

The chief guest of the event was Manoj Bhatta, General Secretary of the Social Welfare Council and the Chair was Marco Aviotti, Country Director who welcomed everyone to the event. A short video on the DCA journey and cake cutting ceremony was held to mark the anniversary. A presentation of the DCA's journey in Nepal and a synopsis of the CPS was presented by Samjhana Bista, Head of Programmes followed by short remarks by a representative from the NGO partner and AIN.

dca1.jpg

The event concluded with a gallery walk which comprised photos of all three thematic pillars of DCA.

dca2.jpg

DCA3.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.1.72 Billion To India In The Month Of June
Jul 01, 2022
THAI Smile Commenced Its KTM-BKK Flights From Today
Jul 01, 2022
SAWTEE Hosts Policy Dialogue On The Economic And Social Survey Of Asia And The Pacific 2022
Jul 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 31 New Cases
Jul 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 18 Recoveries
Jul 01, 2022

More on National

Ambassador India To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Presented His Credentials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nijgadha International Airport, A Closed Chapter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Pakistani Ambassador Gives Award To The Winner Students Of Essay Writing and Speech Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Food Scarcity -Climate Change -Water And Energy Nexus: Policies And Gaps By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 14 hours ago
NCC Urges For Australian Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Germany Decides To Continue With The Bilateral Development Cooperation With Nepal Beyond 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Exported Electricity Worth Of Rs.1.72 Billion To India In The Month Of June By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
THAI Smile Commenced Its KTM-BKK Flights From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
SAWTEE Hosts Policy Dialogue On The Economic And Social Survey Of Asia And The Pacific 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 31 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 35 New Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2022
Traffic Resumed In Narayanghat, Butwal Road By Agencies Jul 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75