Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Across The Country

July 2, 2022, 7:57 a.m.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the hilly regions of the country and at some places of the terai regions of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

