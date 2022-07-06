Japan Hands Over A Vocational Training Center Building In Darchula District

The handover ceremony of a Vocational Training Center constructed with Japanese assistance at Latinath Secondary School in Darchula District was held today. The new building was built with grant assistance of USD 82,953 under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government.

On occasion, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, Mr. TAMURA Takahiro, sent a message congratulating everyone involved in the project. He appreciated all who worked with the Embassy to complete the project and hoped the local community would benefit from the vocational training organized by Latinath Secondary School at the newly constructed building.

Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, TAMURA also stated that he is happy to hand over the new building to provide training to the people in the district in this 120th anniversary year since the first Nepali students were dispatched to Japan for their study. Latinath Secondary School is a public school providing pre-primary to grade twelve education for more than 1,000 students. The school, established in 1955, has also offered various vocational trainings in agriculture and skill-oriented subjects since 2018 to increase employment opportunities and cash incomes of the people in the district.

Previously, there was no specific training center building, and it caused difficulties in organizing training activities. Therefore, this support will provide the appropriate environment to operate qualified and quality vocational training for the prosperity and sustainable development of the community. The Embassy of Japan believes that this new training center will provide appropriate training to the local people and contribute to improving their lives.

We also believe that this support will contribute to further deepening the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal. GGP was established to implement projects directly benefiting people at the grassroots level for the community's socio-economic development. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal. E