Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Possible At Some Places Of Bagmati

Lightning is possible at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of hilly regions of the country light rain or thunder and lightning at a few places of rest of the provinces.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

.