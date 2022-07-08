Butwal-Lumbini Transmission Line Charged

A 132 kV double-circuit transmission line has come into operation from Yogikuti (Butwal) to Mainhiya to improve power supply and control technical leakage in Bhairahawa area of Rupandehi district.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has brought 18km Butwal-Lumbini transmission line from Butwal substation to Mainhiya substation into operation by flowing electricity since Wednesday.

With the construction of the transmission line, the infrastructure has been prepared to supply about 200 MW of electricity.

A 132/ 33/11 kV substation has been constructed in Mainhiya. The substation will have two power transformers of 45 MVA capacity each and 33/11 KV and 16 MVA power transformers.

Hari Prasad Pandey, chief of the project, said that the power supply in Butwal and Bhairahawa areas would be improved as soon as the transmission line came into operation.

A total of 10 feeders of 33 kV will be pulled out from Mainhiya substation for local power supply.

Pandey said that four feeder lines out of ten have been connected.

He said that a total of 57 towers have been constructed in 18 km transmission line. A 132 kV transmission line has been placed two km underground in Butwal Bazaar area.

Preliminary work of the transmission line project was started in the fiscal year 2070/71 BS. The construction of the project was delayed due to route change, COVID-19 and other reasons.

A 132 kV double-circuit transmission line is being constructed to supply electricity from Mainhiya substation to Uttar Pradesh, India.

The construction of the transmission line from Mainhiya substation to Sampatiya (New Nautanuwa) substation in Uttar Pradesh, India is in the final stage.

The cross-border electricity trade between Nepal and India will become easier with the construction of Mainhiya-Sampatiya transmission line as Nepal and Utter Pradesh have connected only by 33 kV transmission line at present.