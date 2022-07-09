Harisayani Or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Day, Date, And Significance

Harisayani Or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Day, Date, And Significance

July 9, 2022, 8:27 a.m.

Hari Sayani or Devshayani Ekadashi is considered to be one of most auspicious Ekadashi among others. Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Shayani Ekadashi. Ekadashi falls twice in a month, one is observed during Shukla Paksha and another is observed during Krishna Paksha. Devshayani Ekadashi is going to be observed on Eleventh day during Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. This month, it will be celebrated on Sunday, 10th July, 2022.

Eadashis are the days dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Hari Sayani Ekadashi over here is also one among them. Hari Sayani, by words, means the sleeping Hari (Lord Vishnu). It is said that on this day, Lord Vishnu goes to deep sleep for four months in Sheersagar. And that period of time is well known as the Chaturmas (the period of four months).

During these four months, people do not do mangal religious acts such as wedding, initiation of the construction of a new house as it is believed that the god himself is asleep and couldn’t give his blessings.

It has several more names like Shayani Ekadashi, Maha Ekadashi, Prathama Ekadashi (first Ekadashi), Padma Ekadashi, Devshayani Ekadashi, Devpodhi Ekadashi.

People on this day, as expected visit Narayansthan (the temples of Lord Vishnu), worship Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Laxmi and plant Tulsi, a herbal medicinal plant. Tulsi plant has also its own significance both religiously and medically.

