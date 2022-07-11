Kathmandu Valley Logs 92 New Cases

July 11, 2022, 5:02 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 92 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1834 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 92 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 92 infections, Kathmandu district records 82 cases, 7 in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur 3

With 129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 980,446.

