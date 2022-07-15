India Gifted Disaster Relief Material To Nepal

As part of India’s continued commitment to support disaster relief efforts of Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, handed over consignments of flood and disaster-relief material to Bal Krishna Khand, Home Minister, in a ceremony held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singhdurbar, Kathmandu. The relief material includes 3000 tents (big/family) and ten motor inflatable boats.

In his remarks during the event, Ambassador Srivastava expressed that this timely supply of relief material is optimally utilized by concerned agencies to ensure its maximum benefit by timely distribution and efficient utilization.

Minister Khand, in his remarks, thanked the Government of India for the timely delivery of the relief material and appreciated ongoing disaster relief-related cooperation between India and Nepal.

As close neighbors, India and Nepal share wide-ranging & multi-sectoral cooperation. The gifting of relief material reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the Government of Nepal's efforts to build a disaster-resilient Nepal.