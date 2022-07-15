India Gifted Disaster Relief Material To Nepal

India Gifted Disaster Relief Material To Nepal

July 15, 2022, 10:59 a.m.

As part of India’s continued commitment to support disaster relief efforts of Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal, handed over consignments of flood and disaster-relief material to Bal Krishna Khand, Home Minister, in a ceremony held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singhdurbar, Kathmandu. The relief material includes 3000 tents (big/family) and ten motor inflatable boats.

In his remarks during the event, Ambassador Srivastava expressed that this timely supply of relief material is optimally utilized by concerned agencies to ensure its maximum benefit by timely distribution and efficient utilization.

Minister Khand, in his remarks, thanked the Government of India for the timely delivery of the relief material and appreciated ongoing disaster relief-related cooperation between India and Nepal.

1 (2) (1).jpeg

As close neighbors, India and Nepal share wide-ranging & multi-sectoral cooperation. The gifting of relief material reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the Government of Nepal's efforts to build a disaster-resilient Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Bank Approves $100 Million To Support Key Reforms For Nepal
Jul 15, 2022
Prachanda To Meet Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishanker In New Delhi
Jul 15, 2022
We Are At An Important Juncture In Our Relationship With Nepal: Dean R Thompson, US Ambassador Nominee For Nepal
Jul 15, 2022
Nepal, China Conclude Consultation Meeting On Border Affairs
Jul 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning is Likely In Province 1 And Madhesh
Jul 15, 2022

More on National

Prachanda To Meet Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishanker In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
We Are At An Important Juncture In Our Relationship With Nepal: Dean R Thompson, US Ambassador Nominee For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over An Ambulance To Tehrathum District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 15 minutes ago
Two More School Buildings Competed Under India’s Support In Kapilvastu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
India Supported Construction Of Two School Buildings In Kapilvastu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
All Nepal Bhikkhu Association Donates Essential Medicines To Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

World Bank Approves $100 Million To Support Key Reforms For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2022
Nepal, China Conclude Consultation Meeting On Border Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2022
Maoist Chair Prachanda Leaving For India Today By Agencies Jul 15, 2022
US, Israel Make Show Of Unity On Iran By Agencies Jul 15, 2022
Sri Lanka President Tenders Resignation Formally By Agencies Jul 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning is Likely In Province 1 And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75