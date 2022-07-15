World Bank Approves $100 Million To Support Key Reforms For Nepal

World Bank Approves $100 Million To Support Key Reforms For Nepal’s Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development

July 15, 2022, 12:33 p.m.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved a $100 million development policy credit (DPC) to help improve the enabling environment for Nepal’s green, climate-resilient, and inclusive development pathway. This is the first in a programmatic series of three DPCs on Green, Resilient and Inclusive Development (GRID).

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank has pivoted its program in Nepal to focus support to the Government to pursue a greener, more inclusive, and more resilient development path, said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “Through this operation, we are supporting the Government’s key policy actions across sectors including water, land use, agriculture, forest, urban, waste, and pollution.”

This first operation supports strategic GRID transitions that help build and maintain prosperity for all. This includes the sustainable and productive use of natural capital; strengthening the resilience of urban and rural infrastructure, human capital, and livelihoods to climate and environmental risks; and promoting more efficient and cleaner production, consumption, and mobility.

The operation also supports reforms for strengthening inclusion in development decision-making and access to assets and services; and encourages private sector investment in greening Nepal’s economy and creating jobs and livelihoods related to such areas as community forestry, agriculture, clean air, and solid waste management.

“Nepal’s shift to the GRID approach is a strategic move during a challenging era that is full of opportunity. This shift will help the country continue to make progress on expanding and protecting prosperity while reducing poverty in the face of compounding challenges that affect Nepal’s development, including COVID, disaster, climate and environmental risks,” said Steve Danyo, Sector Leader for Sustainable Development for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and the Task Team Leader for the operation. “The GRID DPC supports Nepal’s shift to a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive economy.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Gifted Disaster Relief Material To Nepal
Jul 15, 2022
Prachanda To Meet Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishanker In New Delhi
Jul 15, 2022
We Are At An Important Juncture In Our Relationship With Nepal: Dean R Thompson, US Ambassador Nominee For Nepal
Jul 15, 2022
Nepal, China Conclude Consultation Meeting On Border Affairs
Jul 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning is Likely In Province 1 And Madhesh
Jul 15, 2022

More on Economy

The Year 2020/021: Dark Year Of NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal And World Bank Sign $80 Million Project To Improve Water Supply And Sanitation Services By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Induction Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Receives Rs 904 Billion Remittance In 11 Months By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
NRB Calls Suggestions For Monetary Policy By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport Faces Financial Troubles By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

India Gifted Disaster Relief Material To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2022
Prachanda To Meet Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishanker In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2022
We Are At An Important Juncture In Our Relationship With Nepal: Dean R Thompson, US Ambassador Nominee For Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2022
Nepal, China Conclude Consultation Meeting On Border Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2022
Maoist Chair Prachanda Leaving For India Today By Agencies Jul 15, 2022
US, Israel Make Show Of Unity On Iran By Agencies Jul 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75