Maoist Centre Chair Prachanda And BJP President Nadda Hold Talks

July 17, 2022, 5:08 p.m.

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India JP Nadda have held talks in New Delhi today. The Maoist Centre Chair is currently on a visit to the southern neighbour at Nadda's invitation.

In the meeting held at the BJP's central office at New Delhi, the two leaders talked on expanding ties between the two parties and on matters of mutual interests, Chair Dahal's personal secretary Ramesh Malla said.

India's Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar was also present on the occasion.

Maoist Centre Chair held talks with Jaishankar and India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on Saturday. Likewise, Dahal addressed a programme entitled 'India-Nepal Relations' organised by the Foundation for Public Awareness and Policy.

BJP foreign department chief Vijaya Chauthaiwale is the chair of the Foundation. (RSS)

