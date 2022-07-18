India Visit Fruitful: Maoist Chairman Prachanda

July 18, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has described his visit to India as a success.

Talking to media persons at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon return after completing a three-day visit to India today, he said that the conversation with the Indian side was held in a cordial atmosphere.

The visit will bear some positive outcome in the relations between the two countries, former Prime Minister Prachanda said while noting that the discussion with the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Secretary was also fruitful.

During his stay in India, Prachanda said that he talked with the Indian political leadership about the revision of the 1950 Indo-Nepal treaty, the publication and implementation of the Nepal-India Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report, the resolution of the border problem, the long-term solution to the problem related to flooding, and the reduction of trade deficit.

"There was an open discussion about the prospects, opportunities and challenges of Nepal's development", he said. The Maoist Chair expressed his belief that the issues he has put before the Indian side for the development of Nepal will be implemented soon.

During his stay in New Delhi, Chairman Prachanda also interacted with representatives of the Nepali community in India.

On Saturday, he met Indian Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar and discussed matters of bilateral interest between the two countries.

On a different note, Prachanda expressed his ignorance about not meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi though it was originally scheduled. Prachanda left for Delhi on Friday at the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda. (RSS)

Agencies

