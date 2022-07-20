Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

July 20, 2022, 7:09 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the hilly regions and at some places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight

Kathmandu Valley Logs 216 New Cases
Jul 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 340 New Cases, 46 Recoveries And One Death
Jul 20, 2022
Ideological Differences Should Not Obscure Common Interests Of Maoist-Center And BJP: Prachanda
Jul 20, 2022
India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Sidhuli
Jul 20, 2022
Russia And Iran Agree To Strengthen ties with Iran
Jul 20, 2022

