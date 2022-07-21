Biden To Speak With Chinese President Xi

US President Joe Biden says he expects to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next 10 days.

Biden made the remark to reporters at a military air base near Washington on Wednesday.

Their discussion will likely be online or by telephone.

The Biden administration has been mulling a partial lowering of tariffs on goods imported from China to help ease inflation in the US.

Biden did not give a clear response when reporters asked if he will be discussing tariffs with Xi.

If the two leaders speak, it will be for the first time since their online summit in March.

They are also expected to discuss Taiwan and Ukraine.

Diplomats from the two countries have agreed to continue dialogue to prevent bilateral competition from escalating into a clash. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Indonesia earlier this month.

Source: NHK