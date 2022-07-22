BP Bichar Samaj Organized A Program To Mark 39th Death Anniversary Of BP Koirala

As in the past, headed by KB Gurung and Govinda Raj Joshi, BP Bichar Rastriya Samaj hosted a talk program to mark 39th death anniversary of Nepal's first people's elected Prime Minister Bishweswor Prasad Koirala

The anniversary is being observed today across the country by commemorating the contributions of the veteran democratic leader.

Koirala who struggled hard to bring democracy to the country had breathed his last on 7 Shrawan 2039 BS. Koirala was born on 24 Bhadra 1971 BS. He became the first people-elected Prime Minister of Nepal following his party, Nepali Congress, won a two-thirds majority in the 2015 BS general elections.

Addressing the function, co-chair of samaj former minister and leader of Nepali Congress Govinda Raj Joshi said that B.P’s ideology is relevant forever in the country like Nepal. He accused Nepali Congress leaders for selling B.P.’s ideology for the personal sake. Attended by large numbers of sympathizers, Joshi said that Nepali Congress has already lost its relevancy due to the lack of its ideology and commitments.