BP Bichar Samaj Organized A Program To Mark 39th Death Anniversary Of BP Koirala

BP Bichar Samaj Organized A Program To Mark 39th Death Anniversary Of BP Koirala

July 22, 2022, 2:47 p.m.

As in the past, headed by KB Gurung and Govinda Raj Joshi, BP Bichar Rastriya Samaj hosted a talk program to mark 39th death anniversary of Nepal's first people's elected Prime Minister Bishweswor Prasad Koirala

The anniversary is being observed today across the country by commemorating the contributions of the veteran democratic leader.

Koirala who struggled hard to bring democracy to the country had breathed his last on 7 Shrawan 2039 BS. Koirala was born on 24 Bhadra 1971 BS. He became the first people-elected Prime Minister of Nepal following his party, Nepali Congress, won a two-thirds majority in the 2015 BS general elections.

Addressing the function, co-chair of samaj former minister and leader of Nepali Congress Govinda Raj Joshi said that B.P’s ideology is relevant forever in the country like Nepal. He accused Nepali Congress leaders for selling B.P.’s ideology for the personal sake. Attended by large numbers of sympathizers, Joshi said that Nepali Congress has already lost its relevancy due to the lack of its ideology and commitments.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Governor Adhikari Unveils Monetary Policy 2022/23, Sets 7 Percent Inflation Target
Jul 22, 2022
Japanese Photographic Image Print Exhibition Opens
Jul 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 New Cases
Jul 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 384 New Cases And 80 Recoveries
Jul 22, 2022
39th Death Anniversary Of BP Koirala: Nationalism And Democracy
Jul 22, 2022

More on National

Japanese Photographic Image Print Exhibition Opens By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
39th Death Anniversary Of BP Koirala: Nationalism And Democracy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Nepal And Morocco Concluded Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 48 minutes ago
WAPPP Delegates Paid A Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Deuba, Discussed On PPP Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 57 minutes ago
China-backed First Large Relic Restoration Completed In Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 12 hours ago
India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Sidhuli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Governor Adhikari Unveils Monetary Policy 2022/23, Sets 7 Percent Inflation Target By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 384 New Cases And 80 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2022
SHINZO ABE A Legacy Ends In Japan By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2022
As Nepal Politicians Call On BJP Leaders, New Bridges Built, Old Ones Dismantled By Yubaraj Ghimire Jul 22, 2022
PM Deuba Congratulates Newly Elected Indian President Droupadi Murmu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75