CoAS General Sharma To Attend CHOD Conference

Chief of Army Staff General Prabhhu Ram Sharma left for Australia to participate in the Annual Chief of Defense (CHOD) Conference-2022 in Australia. He is leaving today.

As per the decision of the cabinet, CoAS General Sharma is attending the conference which is going to be held in Sydney from July 25-27. Organized by Australian Defense Force in collaboration with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Conference, the chief of armed forces from the region will discuss emerging international security issues and issues of bilateral cooperation in various dimensions.

Nepal Army’s chief has been regularly participating in the conference since 2000.

Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki will take the charge of Vice COAS in absence of COAS General Sharma.