Nepal Citizenship Bill First Amendment Passed

Nepal Citizenship Bill First Amendment Passed

July 23, 2022, 8:11 a.m.

The House of Representatives (HoR) passed an amendment to the Nepal citizenship, first amendment bill 2022, with a majority. The bill was passed through a fast track.

The Bill will now send to National Assembly.

The amendment bill was proposed by Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand.

Following the tabling of the bill, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota presented the bill for the decision.

Earlier, Home Minister Khand had responded to the queries raised with regard to the amendment bill.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CoAS General Sharma To Attend CHOD Conference
Jul 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region
Jul 23, 2022
Governor Adhikari Unveils Monetary Policy 2022/23, Sets 7 Percent Inflation Target
Jul 22, 2022
Japanese Photographic Image Print Exhibition Opens
Jul 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 New Cases
Jul 22, 2022

More on News

Narayangadh Muglin Road Blocked By Agencies 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Pro-US Or Pro-India Forces Likely Behind Nepali Civic Group's Repeated Smears Of 'Land Encroachment By China: Global Times ' By Hu Weijia 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Nepali Visiting Abroad Will Receive Mere $200 By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Ideological Differences Should Not Obscure Common Interests Of Maoist-Center And BJP: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
SEE’s Results Will Publish By Monday By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Major General Thapa Was Appointed Head Of Mission And Force Commander Of Disengagement Observer Force By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

China In Nepal Another Proxy War With India: Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan By Agencies Jul 23, 2022
CoAS General Sharma To Attend CHOD Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022
Nepal Requests India To Provide Air Entry Point To GBIA By Agencies Jul 23, 2022
Russia And Ukraine Reach Deal On Grain Exports By Agencies Jul 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022
Governor Adhikari Unveils Monetary Policy 2022/23, Sets 7 Percent Inflation Target By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75