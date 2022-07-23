Nepal Citizenship Bill First Amendment Passed

The House of Representatives (HoR) passed an amendment to the Nepal citizenship, first amendment bill 2022, with a majority. The bill was passed through a fast track.

The Bill will now send to National Assembly.

The amendment bill was proposed by Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand.

Following the tabling of the bill, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota presented the bill for the decision.

Earlier, Home Minister Khand had responded to the queries raised with regard to the amendment bill.