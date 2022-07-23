Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region

Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region

July 23, 2022, 7:44 a.m.

Lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CoAS General Sharma To Attend CHOD Conference
Jul 23, 2022
Nepal Citizenship Bill First Amendment Passed
Jul 23, 2022
Governor Adhikari Unveils Monetary Policy 2022/23, Sets 7 Percent Inflation Target
Jul 22, 2022
Japanese Photographic Image Print Exhibition Opens
Jul 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 New Cases
Jul 22, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Province 1 And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Narayangadh Muglin Road Blocked By Agencies Jul 23, 2022
China In Nepal Another Proxy War With India: Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan By Agencies Jul 23, 2022
CoAS General Sharma To Attend CHOD Conference By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022
Pro-US Or Pro-India Forces Likely Behind Nepali Civic Group's Repeated Smears Of 'Land Encroachment By China: Global Times ' By Hu Weijia Jul 23, 2022
Nepal Citizenship Bill First Amendment Passed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022
Nepal Requests India To Provide Air Entry Point To GBIA By Agencies Jul 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75