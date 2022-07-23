Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region

Lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.