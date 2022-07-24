8th AKS Interdisciplinary International Conference (IIC) 2022 Held In Kathmandu

Jawaharlal Nehru University ( JNU) New Delhi, Centre for Korean Studies (CKS), School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies ( SLL & CS) and Nepal Law Campus, Tribhuvan University jointly organized the 8th AKS Interdisciplinary International Conference (IIC) 2022 in Kathmandu

The theme of the conference was Emerging Trends in Korean Studies in South Asia: Comparative and Inter-Cultural Perspective. The conference has brought more than 70 academic scholars from India, Korea, Bangladesh and Nepal.

They exchanged the latest research findings, cultural and social prospects, development of pandemic jurisprudence by the Nepalese Supreme Court and international cooperation between Korea and other jurisdictions to combat Covid-19, judicial activism of Nepalese Supreme Court and Korean court in responding to COVID-19, socio-cultural cooperation and relativism, constitutional dimension and constitutionalism perception between Korea and Nepal, Korean literature and legal languages and universality of courtroom language.

The participants also discussed foreign investment, development and human rights, nexus of law, comparative analysis of criminal law, literature and humanity education and employment, bilateral relation, cooperation and development common challenges of cyber security and perspective of economic social and cultural rights in Nepal, India and Korea were a key area of presentation and discussion in the altogether seven sessions commenced in two days of the conference.

Speaking at the inaugural session, the Chief Guest and the Vice Chancellor of the Jawahar Lal University (JNU) New Delhi India, Professor Shanti Shree Pandit expressed that such conference has brought the networking of academicians from different jurisdictions for further cooperation and contribution to uplift cultural, social values and promote Korean studies in Asia.

He invited prominent institutions of Nepal for meaningful collaboration with JNU for further academic exchanges and collaborations. Addressing the Conference, Amb Park Chong Suk, Ambassador of Korea to Nepal, expressed that apart from investment and business relations the cultural sharing between Nepal and Korea is unique. He also expressed that the embassy will look forward to the days to have to establishing academic relations and collaboration in Nepal.

Justice of Supreme Court Hari Prasad Phuyal a Special Guest of the Conference expressed that such conference is a platform for academics, lawyers and even justices to share different dimensions and practices of culture, traditions, law, justice and many more. Expressing a vote of thanks at the inaugural ceremony Prof. Dr. DN Parajuli, Campus Chief of Nepal Law Campus, expressed that intercultural exchange between Nepal, India and Korea will boost bilateral relations and Nepal Law Campus will always prioritize the inter-sector academic engagement to foster an academic relationship in the days ahead.

At the conference the keynotes were also expressed by Dr. Krishna Prasad Bashyal, Professor Ravikesh from JNU, Kim Kyung Suk, Skand Ranjan Tayal Former Ambassador to Korea from India and Satyanshu Srivastava JNU. All together Thirty-two papers were presented by various scholars to name Saroj Krishna Ghimire, Dr. Newal Chaudhary, Kamal Raj Thapa, Dr. Balram Raut, Bijaya Prasad Mishra, Gyandarshan Bhattarai, Tej Man Shrestha, Bimal Prasad Poudel, RoshaniPoudyal, Kishor Sapkota and Saroj Kumar Giri, Sarita Khanal, Dev Mahat and Arjun Kharel from Tribhuvan University. Likewise, Sushmita Rajwar and Paresh Kumar were presenters from DU India.

Other participants included Prof BK Pandey from AJNIFM India, Dr. BijayPartihari and Dr Kumari Rohinfrom JMI India, Dr. Afzal Ahamad Khan from Korean National University South Korea, Mr. Sanjay K Jha, Dr. Manish Kr Barnwal, Prof. Ravikesh, De Neerja Samajdar, Satanshu Srivastava, AashiDua, Gautam Kumar Jha, were presenter from Jawaharlal University New Delhi India. Likewise, Dr. Kushal Kumar, Anna Yang from ELFU, India, Jerin Mehjabin from MTTC Bangladesh, Naushad Alam from EFLU India, Dr Sarita Nandmehar from ODI India were Speakers at the Conference.

Various sessions were chaired by Prof. Shantishree D Pandit VC of JNU, Hon Hari Prasad Phuyal Justice Supreme Court of Nepal, Prof Ravikesh from CKS JNU, Prof Dr. Ambar Prasad Pant Former Dean of Law TU, Dr. Gautam Kumar Jha JNU India, Dr. Tara Prasad Sapkota former Dean of Law TU, Prof BK Pandey form AJNIFM. Skand R Tayal former Ambassador to Kores from India, Dr Neerja Samajdar JNU, Kyung Kim President, KSEA South Korea, Prof Krishna Prasad Bashyal, Mr Vijay Prasad Jaysawal were the discussant at the various session. The Conference also has Special Lecture Session by Kim Kyung Suk, President of KSEA and was moderated by Naushad Alam from ELFU. Prof Ajay Kumar Dubey the Pro Vice Chancellor of JNU to chair the valedictory session of the conference.