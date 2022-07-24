IME Group Chair Dhakal Hands Over Mask Casualty Evacuation Vehicles To Home Minister Khand

IME Group Chairman and Senior Vice President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal delivered Vehicles to Ministry of Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand.

IME Motors, the sole authorised distributor of Ashok Leyland commercial vehicle in Nepal, handed over eight units of mass casualty vehicles, equivalent to mobile hospital to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) which is under Ministry of Home Affairs.

Each mass casualty vehicle has six beds for patients, critical care facilities such as advance life support devices, portable ventilator, patient monitor, syringe pump, infusion pump, defibrillator, oxygen concentrator, ECG Machine, ultrasound machine and other infectious control instrument.

The vehicle is also equipped with CCTV camera and can be monitored centrally. Chairman of IME Group Dhakal said this kind of fully equipped mass casualty vehicle is first of its kind in Nepal and will definitely help in treatment of the patient on site and mass transfer of patients from disaster site to nearby tertiary hospital.

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has pledged to increase the amount of budget allocated for people living with disabilities.

Addressing a programme organised here on Saturday to hand over vehicles and disability assistive equipment used during disasters, Minister Khand said the government was serious in ensuring that the people living with disabilities live a dignified life.