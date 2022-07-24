Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places

July 24, 2022, 7:08 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IME Group Chair Dhakal Hands Over Mask Casualty Evacuation Vehicles To Home Minister Khand
Jul 24, 2022
SARI/EI Seminar On Cross Border Energy Trade Concluded
Jul 23, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 New Cases
Jul 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 216 New Cases And 86 Recoveries
Jul 23, 2022
CoAS General Sharma To Attend CHOD Conference
Jul 23, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Province 1 And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

IME Group Chair Dhakal Hands Over Mask Casualty Evacuation Vehicles To Home Minister Khand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2022
Global IME Bank Makes Rs. 5.2 Billion Profit In FY 2021/22 By Agencies Jul 24, 2022
WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency By Agencies Jul 24, 2022
Reported Missile Strike Threatens Grain Export Deal By Agencies Jul 24, 2022
SARI/EI Seminar On Cross Border Energy Trade Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 151 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75