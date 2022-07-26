‘Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Is Against Freedom And Liberal World Order ‘

Andreas Klein, newly appointed Director of the Political Dialogue Asia Program of the KAS, said Ukrainian soldiers are fighting against Russian invaders to the protect the freedom and democracy of the people all over the world.

He said that after Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24th February the global scenario has changed and freedom of individual and democracy is again under a threat.

Klein said that people around the world thought that the fall of Berlin wall on 9th of November 1989 and German Unification a year later opens the liberal democratic world as American scholar Francis Fukuyama’s book saysThe End of History and the Last Man.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine stalled everything. The country like Sweden and Finland joined NATO. Germany has changed security and foreign policy,” said Klein. He said that a former KGB agent Putin is killing innocent freedom fighters of Ukraine in war and millions of people around the world by blocking the supply of grain.

He said that the smaller and bigger nations in European Union has now realized the need to increase their defense budget and have different opinion on relying on Russian gas.

“Putin, a former KGB agent, aims now is to destroy small small states and its people. All of need to be grateful for those Ukrainians who have been defending not only their land and freedom but ours as well.”

From shortage of food to rising the prices of energy, the countires around the world have to pay a big prices for Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said that this invasion has also questioned the relevancy of the United Nations and its utility to protect the independence, sovereignty and freedom of small nations.

He said that Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening the freedom and independence of other small Russian neighboring states. “After the blockade of energy supply by Russian, Germany is facing an energy crisis and other European nations are also facing similar state.”

“This is not a war or Ukraine or Europe but it is a war against freedom. Germany and other European countries will provide all support to Ukraine to defend its territory from Russia.”

Almost five months has already passed since Russian Invasion of Ukraine. However, it is bringing pain and suffering not only to Ukraine and Europe but globally. South Asian Region is not an exception.

Given the growing impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine, Consortium Of South Asian Think Thank (COSATT) in collaboration with the political dialogue Asia Program of the Konard Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) organized a talk program.

Participated by wide range of people from parliament, diplomacy, military, civil society, media and elected local leaders, this is the first programs of its kind widely discussed economic, political, social implications of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

Opening the program, Dr. Nischal N. Pandey, Convener of COSATT, countries in South Asia voted differently in UN regarding the Russian invasion, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka voted against Russian invasion condemenig the Russian move. However, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan absent in the voting.

Pandey said that the South Asian regions are facing a massive shortage of food, rising fuel prices and social and political unrest. Military implication of Russian invasion is still unclear. At a time when Russia supply over 70 percent of military hardware to India, it is yet to see how will it affect.

As Nepal voted against invasion, two of its neighbors India and China absented in voting. This is also a challenging for Nepal in days to come. India and China getting a lot of benefits from the Cheap Russian oil and their dependency on the Russian oil is increasing. This will have its impact as well.