COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death

With 400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,893

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2778 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 418 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1676 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 146 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3929 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3794 patients are placed in home isolation and 135 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 32 are in ICU and Two in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 202 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 969,004 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,960.