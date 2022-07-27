COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 418 New Cases And 202 Recoveries And One Death

July 27, 2022, 5:07 p.m.

With 400 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 984,893

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 2778 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 418 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1676 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 146 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 3929 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 3794 patients are placed in home isolation and 135 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 32 are in ICU and Two in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 202 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 969,004 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.4 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,960.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases
Jul 27, 2022
SEE Results 2078 Published
Jul 27, 2022
Nepal’s Federal Office To Remove All LPG By July 16
Jul 27, 2022
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya
Jul 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions
Jul 27, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 276 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 42 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 233 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 400 New Cases And 218 Recoveries And Two Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 295 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 453 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 216 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

SEE Results 2078 Published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
Without Cooperation, Water-Induced Disasters Will Continue To Wreak Havoc By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Jul 27, 2022
Nepal’s Federal Office To Remove All LPG By July 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years By Agencies Jul 27, 2022
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
Russians To Leave International Space Station By Agencies Jul 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75