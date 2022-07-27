Nepal’s Federal Office To Remove All LPG By July 16

Following receiving the letter from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply, various ministers have started replacing the LPG with induction and infrared at the different official level canteens.

The minister sent a letter on July 16 reminding all offices within Singhadurbar premises the point 253 of the current budget and its effective implementation of it. According to the point, the government has announced to remove LPG from Singha Durbar and federal offices.

According to the provision, all the offices in the Singha Dubar premises need to remove LPG by August 16 by providing electric cooking devices. As per the budget, the Metropolitan and sub-metropolitan also need to remove all LPG from their offices.

Various ministries have already directed the department of other officers under its to remove the LPG.