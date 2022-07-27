Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions

July 27, 2022, 7:09 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Federal Office To Remove All LPG By July 16
Jul 27, 2022
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya
Jul 27, 2022
Preparedness Of Nepal’s Pharmaceutical Sector In The Face Of LDC Graduation
Jul 26, 2022
JDS Scholarship For Young Governmental Officials Extended
Jul 26, 2022
Japan Extends Scholarships To Government Officers Under JDS
Jul 26, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Lumbini And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Province 1 And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Federal Office To Remove All LPG By July 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years By Agencies Jul 27, 2022
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2022
Russians To Leave International Space Station By Agencies Jul 27, 2022
China, Indonesia Agree To Deepen Economic Ties By Agencies Jul 27, 2022
Preparedness Of Nepal’s Pharmaceutical Sector In The Face Of LDC Graduation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75