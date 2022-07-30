COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 292 New Cases, 277 Recoveries and 2 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 292 New Cases, 277 Recoveries and 2 Deaths

July 30, 2022, 5:35 p.m.

With 292 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 986,100

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1779 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 292 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1920 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 146 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 4369 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 4218 patients are placed in home isolation and 151 are admitted to hospitals. Out of them 33 are in ICU and 4 in ventilator.

Meanwhile, 277 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 969765 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported 2 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,966.

