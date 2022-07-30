Wildlife: Nepal’s Tiger Population Reaches 355

July 30, 2022, 8:27 a.m.

Tiger population have increased to 355 of late. It was officially informed at a press conference organized at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation on the occasion of the World Tiger Day, 2022 here today.

According to the National Tiger and Food Species Survey Report, 2022, tiger population has increased by 51 percent in the last four years.

The report shared that currently Nepal has 355 tigers including 41 in and around Parsa National Park, 128 in and around Chitwan National Park and forest area, 25 each in and around Banke National Park, 125 in and around Bardiya National Park and 36 in Shuklaphanta Laljhadi Jogbudha area.

Occupancy survey was undertaken in 15 districts under the Terai-Arch Landscape so as to ascertain tiger population, stated a press release issued by Secretary at the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Dr Pem Narayan Kandel.The survey was carried out applying 'camera trap' method by categorizing tiger habitat areas in to three regions. (RSS)

