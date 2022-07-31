Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

July 31, 2022, 7:58 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1 and Madesh Province.

