India Logs 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours

India reported a total of 19,673 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,40,19,811 NDTV reports.
According to NDTV, the active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,43,676, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
According to government data, India also reported 45 Covid-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,357.
The active cases comprise 1,6 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said
