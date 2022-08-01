India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Nepal

India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Nepal

Aug. 1, 2022, 8:50 a.m.

First Secretary at Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Dr. Sahil Kumar, inaugurated a school building located in Tanahun district in Nepal along with district Coordination Committee chief Shantiraman Wagle on Sunday.

Built under the assistance of India, the school building of Shree Deepak Secondary School project was undertaken at the cost of 20.19 million Nepali rupees.

"This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence," Indian Embassy said in a statement.

Shree Deepak Secondary School was established in 1975 as a primary school and was upgraded to Secondary School in 2000. The school has over 180 students, about 60 per cent of whom are girls. The new infrastructure will provide an improved environment for students to enhance their knowledge. "India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries.

The implementation of this school project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education," the statement said further. Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

Out of this, 57 HICDPs are in Gandaki Pradesh, including 6 projects in Tanahun District. Earlier on July 10, Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India inaugurated a school building and hostel for Shree Ghanteshwar Secondary School for Doti district in Nepal under grant assistance from the Government of India.

The project was undertaken at the cost of NRs 9.69 million under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation in the education sector as a Community Development Project, according to the statement released by the Embassy.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the ties between both countries. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India to complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors including Education.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nag Panchami 2022 In Nepal: Importance And Significance
Aug 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province
Aug 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 313 New Cases
Jul 31, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases And 297 Recoveries And One Death
Jul 31, 2022
If GBIA’s Inability To Bring Tourists Leaves Entrepreneurs Disappointed, Why Does Nepal Need Another International Airport In Nijgadh?
Jul 31, 2022

More on National

Nepal, Maldives To Join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.As Observer By Agencies 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
EU Ambassador Nona Deprez In Sudurpaschim: Learning From Field By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Wildlife: Nepal’s Tiger Population Reaches 355 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
US Assistant Secretary Of State Lu Delivered US Secretary Of State’s Award For Corporate Excellence To Purnaa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Forty-one Percent Elected Representatives At Local Level Are Below 40 Years By Agencies 5 days, 7 hours ago
EC Is Preparing To Hold HoR, PA Elections On November 20: Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nag Panchami 2022 In Nepal: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2022
Minister Bhusal Warned To Cancel Hydropower License By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Unprecedented Crisis Is Looming Around The World: Experts By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
India Logs 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Ukraine grain exports may restart From Today: Turkey Official: By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75