Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province

Aug. 1, 2022, 7:32 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There are generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 313 New Cases
Jul 31, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases And 297 Recoveries And One Death
Jul 31, 2022
If GBIA’s Inability To Bring Tourists Leaves Entrepreneurs Disappointed, Why Does Nepal Need Another International Airport In Nijgadh?
Jul 31, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Jul 31, 2022
Khir Khane Din 2022: Importance Of Saun 15 And Its Significant In Nepal
Jul 30, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely IN Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Bagmati, Karnlai And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Offices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Lumbini And Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Minister Bhusal Warned To Cancel Hydropower License By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Unprecedented Crisis Is Looming Around The World: Experts By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
India Logs 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Ukraine grain exports may restart From Today: Turkey Official: By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 313 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 496 New Cases And 297 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75