Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

