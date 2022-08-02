Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

