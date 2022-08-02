Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province

Aug. 2, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 New Cases
Aug 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 632 New Cases And 262 Recoveries And One Death
Aug 01, 2022
India Supported The Construction Of School Building In Nepal
Aug 01, 2022
Nag Panchami 2022 In Nepal: Importance And Significance
Aug 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province
Aug 01, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudurpaschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely IN Province 1, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Bagmati, Karnlai And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain In Province 1, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Offices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Lumbini Cable Car Will Start From Coming January: Chandra Dhakal By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
GMR To Start Construction Of Upper Karnali In Two Years By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
Biden Urges Russia To Engage In Nuclear Talks By Agencies Aug 02, 2022
Four Members Of A Family Found Dead In Kavresthali, Kathmandu By Agencies Aug 01, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 632 New Cases And 262 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75