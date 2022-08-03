Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Many Parts Of Nepal

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country ,

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

