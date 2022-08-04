Nepal Has Many Attractions To Thai Tourists: Ambassador Dhakal

Nepal Has Many Attractions To Thai Tourists: Ambassador Dhakal

Aug. 4, 2022, 9:11 a.m.

Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, ambassador of Nepal to Thailand, highlighted the attractions offered by Nepal and assured Thai travel agents and visitors of the Nepali embassy’s support in visa processing and other processes.

Addressing the the ‘Nepal Sales Mission 2022’, organized by the Nepal chapter of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, ambassador Dhakal said that Nepal has many things to offer.

According to a press release issued by the association on Tuesday, the mission provided a platform to 11 exhibitors from Nepal and more than 45 tour operators from Thailand during its ‘B2B’ sessions and enabled networking among Nepali and Thai stakeholders.

The mission was followed by the sixth PATA Destination Marketing Forum, also organized by PATA Nepal from Monday to Thursday. The Forum was held in Songkhla, Thailand in collaboration with the Embassy of Nepal in Thailand, Nepal Airlines Collaboration, PATA headquarters and PATA Thailand Chapter, Thai Travel Agents Association, SS Group Thailand, Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) and Jawalakhel Group of Industries.

