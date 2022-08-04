Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province

The chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meterologicla Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Gandaki Province tonight.