Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka To Visit China

At the invitation of HWang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs is visiting China from 09 to 11 August 2022.

The two Ministers will hold delegation-level bilateral talks, leading their respective delegations on 10 August 2022 in Qingdao, China.

State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will host a banquet in honor of Hon. Minister Dr. Khadka and the members of the delegation.

Minister will return Kathmandu on 11 August 2022.