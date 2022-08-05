Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka To Visit China

Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka To Visit China

Aug. 5, 2022, 8:32 p.m.

At the invitation of HWang Yi, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Dr. Narayan Khadka, Minister for Foreign Affairs is visiting China from 09 to 11 August 2022.

The two Ministers will hold delegation-level bilateral talks, leading their respective delegations on 10 August 2022 in Qingdao, China.

State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will host a banquet in honor of Hon. Minister Dr. Khadka and the members of the delegation.

Minister will return Kathmandu on 11 August 2022.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JUAAN Receives 2022 Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation
Aug 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 390 New Cases
Aug 05, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 529 New Cases And 370 Recoveries And One Death
Aug 05, 2022
Germany Agrees To Continue Its Support To Nepal
Aug 05, 2022
Erasmus + Scholarships EU Supports To Youth
Aug 05, 2022

More on National

Germany Agrees To Continue Its Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours ago
SPP CONTROVERSY Much Fuss About Nothing By Keshab Poudel 10 hours, 37 minutes ago
Erasmus + Scholarships EU Supports To Youth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 7 minutes ago
Thulo.Com Concluded Training By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Government Decides To Hold National And Provincial Level Elections On November 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
US ASSITANT SECRETARY DONALD LU: Nepal Connection By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

JUAAN Receives 2022 Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 390 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 529 New Cases And 370 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2022
NEPAL ECONOMIC CRISIS Getting Deeper By Keshab Poudel Aug 05, 2022
NEPAL-INDIA ENERGY TRADE A New Beginning By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2022
UPPER TRISHULI 3 B HYDROPOWER PROJECT Slow But Steady By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75